Megan Fox was’surprised’ to learn that her ex-husband Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess were expecting a child.

Megan Fox was taken aback by ex-husband Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess’ pregnancy news.

It’ll be low-key.

Megan Fox was surprised to learn that her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, is expecting a child with his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, but she isn’t bothered.

“Megan was surprised to hear the news about Brian and Sharna expecting,” a source close to the Jennifer’s Body star, 35, tells Us Weekly exclusively, adding that it hadn’t “even crossed her mind” that the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 48, was trying for a baby with the Dancing With the Stars pro, 36.

After Burgess flaunted her baby bump in photos taken while the two were on vacation in Hawaii, Us confirmed that the Don’t Blink actor and the dancer are expecting their first child together.

Green and Fox have three sons: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5.

She also has a 19-year-old son, Kassius, whom she shares with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil.

“Megan also doesn’t think about what her ex-boyfriend is up to,” the source adds.

“She is most concerned with Brian being a good father to their sons and being there for them.”

After ten years of marriage, the Masked Singer alum and the Transformers actress announced their separation in May 2020.

“It sucks when life changes and you try not to get rid of something you’ve been doing for 15 years,” he said on his “…With Brian Austin Green” podcast at the time.

“I don’t want Megan and I to get into a fight.

I don’t want to lose her because she’s been my best friend for 15 years.”

The couple finalized their divorce earlier this week, with the paperwork being signed by a judge on February 8.

“Megan has moved on with her life and is happy with the result of her divorce settlement,” a source told Us.

After a year and a half of dating, the New Girl star got engaged to Machine Gun Kelly last month.

“We sat beneath this banyan tree in July of 2020.”

“We asked for magic,” Fox captioned a video of the 31-year-old rapper’s proposal on Instagram in January.

“We had no idea how much pain we’d be in together in such a situation.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Megan Fox Was ‘Surprised’ About Ex-Husband Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess’ Baby News