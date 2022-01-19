Megan Fox’s engagement ring, according to Machine Gun Kelly, is designed to hurt her if she removes it.

When it came to designing Megan Fox’s engagement ring, Machine Gun Kelly had a very specific vision in mind.

The musician and the Till Death star took their relationship to the next level last Wednesday when the rocker proposed with a special engagement ring filled with meaning and symbolism after less than two years of dating.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, recently spoke with Vogue about the stunning two-stone ring.

“It’s an untreated thoroughbred Colombian emerald.”

“It was straight out of the mine, carved into the teardrop,” Kelly explained.

“The diamond came straight from [designer]Stephen [Webster].”

“The idea is that the ring can be separated into two rings.

It’s held together by a magnet when it’s all put together.

“See how it snaps together, and then it forms an enigmatic heart?” Kelly explained.

“And the bands here are actually thorns, as you can see.”

So it hurts if she tries to take it off…”

Kelly simply stated, “Love is pain!” when explaining the reasoning behind the macabre band design.

“Musicians have so much freedom to express themselves in the way that they dress,” Fox said to vogue about their fashion sense in general.

They have a lot more flamboyance than most actors.”

“Prior to becoming famous, everyone who knew me knew that I would always wear one really crazy piece, and everyone would say, ‘You dress weird.’ It wasn’t until I was molded and had to dress one way that I gave up on that,” she continued.

“Being with him, obviously, he’s a little eccentric in the way he dresses—and that’s given me more freedom to express myself.”

The designer of Kelly’s engagement ring spoke with ET after they were engaged and reflected on the stunning piece.

“The two Thorn rings are 18ct white gold with white colorless diamond pavé, set with a pear-shaped untreated Colombian emerald on one side and a pear-shaped D color, antique-cut diamond on the other.”

Kelly explained the stones on Instagram, saying, “I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two.”

“The emerald, which is her birthstone, and.

Best news summaries from Infosurhoy

Machine Gun Kelly Says Megan Fox’s Engagement Ring Is Designed to Hurt if She Takes it Off