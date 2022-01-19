Megan Fox’s engagement ring, according to Machine Gun Kelly, was made to hurt her if she removed it.

Megan Fox’s engagement ring, according to Machine Gun Kelly, was designed to cause her pain if she removed it.

When it came to designing Megan Fox’s engagement ring, Machine Gun Kelly had a specific vision in mind.

The musician and the Till Death star took their relationship to the next level after less than two years of dating when the rocker proposed last Wednesday with a special engagement ring full of meaning and symbolism.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, recently spoke with Vogue about the stunning two-stone ring.

“It’s an untreated thoroughbred Colombian emerald.”

“It was straight out of the mine, carved into the teardrop,” Kelly explained.

“The diamond came straight from [designer]Stephen [Webster].”

“The idea is that the ring can be split in half and used as two rings.

It’s held together by a magnet when it’s all put together.

“See how it snaps together? And then it forms an enigmatic heart,” Kelly explained.

“And the bands here are actually thorns, as you can see.”

So it hurts if she tries to take it off…”

Kelly simply stated, “Love is pain!” when explaining the reasoning behind the macabre band design.

“Musicians have so much freedom to express themselves in the way that they dress,” Fox told vogue about their fashion sense in general.

They can be a lot more flamboyant than most actors.”

“Prior to becoming famous, everyone who knew me knew that I always wore one really insane piece, and everyone would say, ‘You dress weird,’ and it wasn’t until I was molded and had to dress one way that I gave up on that,” she continued.

“Being with him, he’s slightly eccentric in the way he dresses—and that’s given me more freedom to express myself.”

The designer of Kelly’s engagement ring spoke with ET after they were engaged and reflected on the stunning piece.

“The two Thorn rings are set with a pear-shaped untreated Colombian emerald on one and a pear-shaped D color, antique-cut diamond on the other, both in 18ct white gold with white colorless diamond pavé.”

Kelly wrote on Instagram, “I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two,” before explaining the stones.

“The emerald, which is her birthstone, and.

