Megan Fox’s engagement ring has a special meaning for Machine Gun.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have gotten engaged, and the actress’ ring is stunning!

The musician and the Till Death actress are marrying after less than two years of dating.

Kelly revealed the special meaning behind Fox’s two-stone engagement ring, which features an emerald and a diamond, in a sweet post.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, wrote, “I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two.”

“The emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) are set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul, forming the enigmatic heart that is our love.”

Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) shared this post on Twitter.

The “Bad Things” singer wrote in the caption that they met “beneath the same branches” and that he “brought her back” to that location to propose to her.

He also mentioned that he proposed to her in January.

11

Fox, for her part, shared a video of the proposal.

A source told ET that Fox and Kelly are “so in love and completely enthralled with each other” following the news of their engagement.

“MGK has been telling his friends how Megan is his dream girl and he is always trying to make her happy and do romantic things for her,” according to the source.

His proposal strategy was no exception, and he wanted it to be one-of-a-kind,” the source continued.

“They’re both so eager to continue their journey together as a couple and make more memories.”

Fox and Kelly met on the set of Midnight In The Switchgrass in March 2020, and their relationship started there.

After she starred in his “Bloody Valentine” music video and they were seen out and about together in May of that year, romance rumors began to circulate.

Fox was divorced from her husband, Brian Austin Green, at the time.

In November 2020, she filed for divorce from Green, which she got in October 2021.

Fox and Green have three sons together: Noah, 9, and Noah, 7.

The best news summary is Infosurhoy.

Machine Gun Shares the Special Meaning Behind Megan Fox’s Engagement Ring