Megan Fox’s engagement ring with thorns from Machine Gun Kelly has been slammed by Amy Duggar as “controlling” and “not real love.”

AMY Duggar slammed Megan Fox’s engagement ring from Machine Gun Kelly, which included thorns, for being “controlling” and “not real love.”

The Counting On actress has been very active on Twitter, and this time, instead of posting about her family, she went to express her thoughts on a recent celebrity engagement.

“If anyone designs an engagement ring that hurts you if you take it off, that’s not real love,” Amy wrote on Facebook.

That’s command.”

Megan’s one-of-a-kind engagement ring from MGK, complete with thorns, was the subject of her comment.

Amy finished her tweet with a red flag emoji.

“Thank you! I was nauseous reading that,” someone replied to Amy in the thread.

Oh honey, that’s not getting any better, it’s getting worse! was my first thought.

“I’m hoping someone informs her.

Hopefully, the media will stop treating this story as if it were unimportant.”

“Does MGK not realize how often women – even loyal, monogamous women – take their rings off?” another agreed, writing, “I take mine off to wash dishes, wash my hands, apply lotion, put on makeup, any time I’m going to get something on my hands, the ring comes off.”

“If removing it hurt, I’d be furious.”

“Well, they drank each other’s blood, so who knows what they’re really thinking,” a third said.

So insane.”

“My exact thoughts when I heard this,” said a fourth.

He clearly has her under his thumb.”

On January 12, MGK and Megan announced their engagement on Instagram.

“He asked me to marry him,” Fox wrote on a photo of the musician down on one knee, gazing at him in awe.

And, as in every previous lifetime and every future lifetime, I said yes.”

“…and then we drank each other’s blood,” she concluded her touching message.

“1.11.22,” she added, confirming their official engagement date.

With two large pear-shaped stones in the foreground, MGK explained the significance of the engagement ring’s unique design.

“I know tradition calls for one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: an emerald (her birth stone) and a diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul, forming the enigmatic heart that is our love.”

Fox was born on May 16, 1986, and her birthstone is an emerald.

Machine Gun Kelly’s (real name: Colson Baker) birthstone is diamond, as he was born on April 22, 1990.

Fox and Kelly both have children from previous relationships, but they don’t have any together…

