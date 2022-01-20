Megan Fox’s ‘It’ Bag — Available on Amazon in a Variety of Colors

Megan Fox’s ‘It’ Bag in Multiple Colors — Available on Amazon

Megan Fox has had an incredible run over the last few years.

She’s recently engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, has a number of new films coming out this year, has a boohoo collection, and has been making headlines with her edgy style.

It’s been a lot of fun for Us to keep up with Fox’s never-ending streak of fabulousness, especially when she wears items that we can buy for ourselves.

This celebrity-favorite JW PEI Gabbi bag is one piece we’ve seen her wear multiple times — in multiple colors!

At Amazon, you can get the JW PEI Gabbi Bag for just (dollar)80! Please note that prices are correct as of January 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

Right now, this is unquestionably the “it” bag.

It was seen by a slew of celebrities, including Hailey Bieber, Lucy Hale, Emily Ratajkowski, and others, in addition to Fox.

Its scrunchy, pillowy design makes it the unofficial leader of the puffy cloud bag mega-trend.

Both the black and blue versions have been seen on Fox!

The Gabbi bag features a suede-like lining made from recycled plastic and a soft vegan leather shell.

It’s also water-resistant, so you won’t have to worry about it getting wet in the rain or snow.

This bag will look great with your Y2K and ’90s-inspired outfits, but it will also look great with a more modern look.

We like how it can be worn casually but also dressed up for more formal occasions.

Carry it in your hand, on your arm’s crook, or even over your shoulder (as long as you’re not wearing a puffy coat)!

This Gabbi bag is currently available in 12 colors on Amazon, which is another reason why it’s so great.

Black, beige, and brown are classic bag colors that will never go out of style.

