Megan Fox’s Reaction to Brian Austin Green’s Pregnancy With Sharna Burgess

A source close to Brian’s ex, Megan Fox, told E! News that she is “very happy for them” nearly a week after Brian Austin Green announced he is expecting a child with girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

Megan Fox is all set to expand her blended family in the year 9021.

Megan is "very happy for them," according to a source close to her, a week after her ex Brian Austin Green and his girlfriend Sharna Burgess announced they're expecting their first child together.

According to the insider, Megan “wasn’t surprised” by the news, and “Brian is a devoted dad and will be great with a new baby.”

Megan and Brian had three sons together before their divorce: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5. Brian also has a 19-year-old son, Kassius, from a previous relationship.

Megan’s joy extends beyond herself, according to the source, who adds, “she’s happy for her kids that they will be getting a new sibling.”

“And he’s aware that they’re ecstatic about it.”

She thinks it’s a fantastic thing and wishes Brian the best.”

Brian was seen wrapping his arms around the Dancing With the Stars pro as he cradled her baby bump in the sweet photos taken earlier this month in Hawaii.

Their announcement came just a few days before Megan and Brian legally finalized their divorce, a little more than three months after the couple celebrated their first anniversary together.

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly recently announced they would be saying “I do” (in epic fashion, of course) sometime in the future, so Brian isn’t the only one starting a new chapter.

