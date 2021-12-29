Megan Fox’s Reaction to Machine Gun Kelly Breaking Their Bop It in Hilarious TikTok Fail is Hilarious.

Megan Fox’s Reaction to Machine Gun Kelly Breaking Their Bop It in a Hilarious TikTok Fail can be seen below.

Despite the fact that it was a little after Christmas, Machine Gun Kelly’s TikTok was delivered on time.

In this video, you can see how MGK’s girlfriend Megan Fox reacts after he breaks a toy.

Break it? Bop it, twist it…

On December, Machine Gun Kelly gave TikTok users an extra special gift.

When he posted a video of himself and girlfriend Megan Fox in front of their Christmas tree on December 28th, he was 28 years old.

In the video, the 31-year-old rapper demonstrated his teaching abilities by playing with their “Bop It” toy—a throwback to the 1990s—before making one final move—bopping it against his side—to bring the whole thing to a close.

Megan, 35, has three sons with ex Brian Austin Green, and MGK has a 12-year-old daughter named Casie from a previous relationship.

When it came to the actress’ reaction, she simply shook her head as she watched it all unfold.

In the less than 24 hours since its upload, the hilarious video, which features the couple wearing full-length pajamas and matching Santa hats, has already received over 1.7 million likes and has been shared over 10,000 times.

“This is adorable,” one TikTok user commented.

“I can’t stop watching it, you know they are having so much fun in this amazing new family,” one user added. But perhaps it was a third user who said it best, writing, “This was funnier than it needed to be.”

We anticipate MGK “bopping it” a little less in the future.

