Megan Fox’s Ring of Thorns was designed by Machine Gun Kelly to be painful to remove: “Love Is Pain”

Megan Fox’s thorny ring was designed by Machine Gun Kelly to be painful to remove: ‘Love Is Pain’

Love is excruciatingly painful, to put it bluntly.

Megan Fox will never, ever want to take her engagement ring off her finger, thanks to Machine Gun Kelly.

How, you might wonder? Well, it turns out that the 31-year-old singer designed the 35-year-old actress’ diamond band to draw blood if it were ever taken off.

In an interview with Vogue, the singer of “Bloody Valentine” said, “The bands are actually thorns.”

“So if she tries to remove it, it hurts… love hurts!”

The prickly nature of Fox’s rock isn’t the only thing that sets it apart.

The pair’s kindred spirits are also symbolized by the two-stone emerald and diamond piece.

“The idea is that the ring can be split into two rings.

“A magnet holds it together when it’s put together,” he explained.

“See how it snaps together and then forms an enigmatic heart?”

A ring with the ability to draw blood isn’t out of the ordinary for the couple.

In fact, on January 11, Fox revealed that as part of their engagement, they drank each other’s blood.

Isn’t that typical?

In addition, the Midnight in Switchgrass star wears a vile of the Transformers actress’ blood.

Kelly revealed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May 2021 that Fox gave him a pendant filled with her blood at the start of their relationship so that she would always be with him.

“Some people, for example, give their partner a handkerchief or something.”

He joked with the talk show host, “She gave me her DNA.”

Fox may have supplemented Kelly’s accessory collection, but the fashion influence is reciprocal.

Since beginning her relationship with the musician, Fox’s style has undergone a significant transformation.

The “eccentric” look of her soon-to-be husband has “freed me up to express myself more,” she told Vogue.

Fox revealed in a September 2021 interview with the New York Post that she defers to Kelly when it comes to deciding their couple style.

“He’s always wearing something insane, so whatever he pulls out of his closet has a big influence on me,” she explained.

While the couple appears to color coordinate for nearly every award show and outing, Fox revealed that the matching moments aren’t always the case.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Machine Gun Kelly Designed Megan Fox’s Ring With Thorns So It Hurt to Take Off: ‘Love Is Pain’