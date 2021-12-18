Megan Hilty, Miss America 2022, explains how she was inspired by the “underdog” in her life.

Megan Hilty, Miss America 2022, explains how she was inspired to be an “underdog” in her life.

Emma Broyles, the newly crowned Miss America 2022, explains why she chose to perform “Let Me Be Your Star” from Smash during the competition, which is streaming on Peacock.

Emma Broyles performed “Let Me Be Your Star” at this week’s Miss America pageant, and boy, did she get her wish.

the pageant legend and Miss Alaska titleholder took the crown during the show.



Emma showed off her voice during the ceremony, which is available to watch on Peacock, by singing “Let Me Be Your Star” from the NBC show Smash. Despite the fact that the show ended in 2013, Emma remains a fan of Megan Hilty, whose character Ivy Lynn competes with Katharine McPhee’s Karen Cartwright for the role of Marilyn Monroe in a new Broadway musical.

Emma said she sang “They Just Keep Moving the Line,” another Smash song, at Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition, in an exclusive interview with E! News. Smash has long been a source of inspiration for Miss America.

She chose another show favorite this time, saying “Let Me Be Your Star” “resonated” with her.

Emma explained, “It perfectly represented everything I was feeling as Miss Alaska going into the Miss America competition.”

“Let me be your star,” I said.

Although I am the underdog, I have a lot to offer.

And I want to show others that just because they are an underdog doesn’t mean they can’t succeed.

That doesn’t rule out the possibility of you being extraordinary.”

“I’m a huge Megan Hilty fan,” she confessed.

I think she’s absolutely incredible,” he said, adding that meeting her as the new Miss America would be “awesome.”

Emma gushed, “She’s got such a powerful voice.”

“Megan Hilty is one of my favorite actresses.

She is a true inspiration.”

After opening up about her experience with ADHD and feelings of isolation during the pandemic, Emma has already become an inspiration to fans across the country.

“I’ve been able to find my true self,” she said at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., since then.

“A lot of people don’t realize that it’s their low points that will propel them forward.”

