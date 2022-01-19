Megan McCubbin, Chris Packham’s stepdaughter, is a Winterwatch presenter.

Megan McCubbin, Chris Packham’s stepdaughter and Winterwatch presenter, is who?

WINTERWATCH has been renewed for another season on television.

Chris Packham is joined by Megan McCubbin, his stepdaughter, to help present the BBC nature programme once more.

Megan is no stranger to the wildlife world; she is a zoologist and conservationist with previous television hosting experience.

Megan has a zoology degree and is an accomplished wildlife photographer, according to her professional website.

“Megan is a passionate scientist with a special interest in behavior, evolution, and the illegal wildlife trade,” according to her bio.

“Her passion stems from her childhood spent on the Isle of Wight Zoo, which specializes in the rescue and rehabilitation of ex-circus and pet trade animals.”

Megan began her career in television in 2017 when she presented BBC3’s Undercover Tourist: Inside the Illegal Bear Bile Market.

Megan, a zoologist, is Chris’s former partner Jo’s daughter.

Megan first met Chris when she was 18 months old, and despite the fact that her mother and Chris divorced when she was 12, Megan has maintained a close relationship with her stepfather, often accompanying him on his wildlife trips around the world.

The two also collaborate on YouTube, where they share wildlife videos.

“We’ve had over 5.5 million views for something that we’re making with two mobile phones and some help from our colleague Fabian on a laptop in Norwich over the last month,” Chris told the BBC.

It’s excellent.”

Megan first appeared on Springwatch in 2020.

She was such a hit that she returned the following year for Autumnwatch.

The good news is that she’ll be back for Winterwatch 2022, which premieres on BBC Two tonight (January 18, 2022) at 8 p.m.