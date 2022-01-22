Megan Rapinoe Opens Up About Her Skincare Routine and the Beauty Advice She and Fiancée Sue Bird Share

Megan Rapinoe Opens Up About Her Skincare Routine and the Beauty Advice She and Fiancée Sue Bird Give Each Other

Megan Rapinoe’s skin is flawless whether she’s on the soccer field, posing for a stylish photo shoot, going out on a date night with her fiancée, Sue Bird, or simply lounging at home.

She teamed up with Shiseido to celebrate becoming their new brand ambassador and the face of the ULTIMUNETM Power Infusing Concentrate campaign, and now she’s sharing her skincare secrets with ET.

“Shiseido has always been at the top of my list.

For more than ten years, I’ve used their sunscreen.

……

I spend a lot of time in the sun at work.

My twin sister informed me that my skin had deteriorated when I turned 30, which made me realize that I needed to change my routine.

“I found a good spa in Seattle and started getting facials and getting into a regular skincare routine at that point,” Rapinoe tells ET.

Rapinoe’s favorite products include anti-aging serums, hydrating creams, a signature scent, and a powerful eye cream, in addition to sun protection.

“I always have a large tub of Aquaphor on hand.”

One can be found next to my bed, in my backpack, and elsewhere.

Of course, I use it on my lips, but I also use it as a lotion all over my body, especially during the winter.

I also started using MUTHA Body Butter.

It smells great and keeps my skin hydrated.

“I also love my Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing eye cream and my Le Labo Fragrance,” she adds.

“Having skin that feels good and is moisturized without having to wear a lot of makeup has been a huge confidence booster for me,” the soccer player says.

Rapinoe also looks to Bird for skincare advice and support in order to feel her best.

“Sue and I both believe that beauty is defined by how you feel on the inside, and how you feel on the outside must reflect how you feel on the inside.”

[…]

Her broad definition of sexy allows me to play around with it in a variety of ways.

“We frequently exchange ideas, tips, new products, and whatever else comes up,” she says.

In terms of their wedding day attire, the couple is in agreement and wants to wear an.

