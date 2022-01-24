Megan Rapinoe’s 7 Must-Have Accessories

Megan Rapinoe, an Olympian, revealed the beauty products, fashion items, and electronics that she can’t live without on and off the soccer field.

Megan Rapinoe is optimistic in 2022.

Despite the fact that many people’s lives have been filled with challenges and sadness in recent years, the soccer star is hopeful that the New Year will bring them some happy and positive memories.

“My hope for 2022 is that we apply some of the harsh lessons we’ve learned and come together to create a more equitable world,” she said to E! News.

“I’m looking forward to spending more time in person with the people I care about and focusing on the things that really matter.”

Megan shared some of her favorite items that make life a little bit easier, including a must-have product from her Sony partnership.

“I wear my headphones every day,” she teased, “and they’ve become a part of my daily routine.”

See which pair she prefers in the gallery below.

“When I travel, I wear these headphones 85% of the time.

I’m not a big fan of wearing big shoes.

These are extremely comfortable and effective at canceling noise in planes and on planes, and I can also use them while working out.

I’m looking for a more portable option, so these are ideal for me to take with me wherever I go.”

“I’m a huge fan of Japanese skincare.

Nobody does sunscreen quite like you.

I’ve tried a variety of styles, including waterproof, non-waterproof, everyday, and sport styles, and this is my favorite.

“A lot of sunscreens wash off or are too greasy—this one has a nice, clean, non-oily finish that I love,” said Shiseido’s new global ambassador.

“I’ve been using it for the past six or seven years.”

It’s waterproof, which helps with sweat while I’m playing, but it’s not the type that turns your face white.

I have fairly fair skin, and as I get older, I’m trying to avoid wrinkles.

Because I’m sun-phobic, I’ve always used sunscreen.

Mother…

