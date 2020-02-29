Megan The Stallion May Have Responded To Meek Mill’s Twerking Tweet

Meek Mill recently stated he was tired of seeing women twerk, and Megan Thee Stallion’s “pick me” tweets seem to be a subliminal response.

People are attempting to read between the lines of Megan Thee Stallion’s tweets. If social media is to be believed, Meek Mill and Megan Thee Stallion may be trading subliminal shots at one another. Earlier this week, Megan showed that once again her knee game is solid with a video of herself twerking on a friend. The camera was lined up to focus on the Houston Hottie’s backside as she swerved and shook it fast.

Later, Meek took to Twitter to share his thoughts on women showing videos of themselves. “Twerking is like a guy with big stacks of money hanging out his pocket so everybody can see lol I tired of seeing all that sh*t lol,” the rapper wrote. “Y’all burnt twerking out 😂😂😂.” Megan fired off a set of tweets of her own that people believed were aimed at the Championship emcee.

“I hate a ‘pick me’ ass n*gga 😂 sick of these fake woke ass men,” she wrote. A fan tweeted her asking for clarity. “I’m using ‘Pick me’ as when you just saying sh*t that you believe will get you a pat on the back/ acceptance from other people.” Of course, fans tied all of these messages together and believe that they’re all linked up, but you can judge for yourself.