Megan Thee Stallion Introduces Shenseea, a Jamaican Dancehall Singer.

Megan Thee Stallion Helped Shenseea, a Jamaican Dancehall Singer, Break Through To The Mainstream.

Shenseea has begun to gain attention as a result of a new song, “Lick,” which she co-wrote with Megan Thee Stallion.

While she may be new to pop music fans, she has been making waves in Jamaican dancehall for years.

Prior to this major breakthrough, she had previously collaborated with a number of well-known mainstream artists.

Shenseea was born Chinsea Lin Lee in Mandeville, Jamaica, to a Jamaican mother and a Korean father.

She used to alternate between St. John’s and St. Paul’s as a child.

Elizabeth and Kingston are going to spend some time with their families.

She got a job as a promo girl in Jamaican clubs after she finished her education.

That’s when Lemuel Samuel’s Rockstar came into play.

Shenseea rose to prominence in the dancehall scene after remixing Vybz Kartel’s song “Loodi.”

Her remix earned her a spot on the side stage of the 2015 Reggae Sumfest.

She made the festival’s main stage two years later, which was a huge accomplishment for such a young artist.

“I was nervous as hell last year on the small stage, but this time I’m more confident.”

“Downsound told my manager that they wanted me to perform this year, and I am planning a very vibrant performance,” she told the Jamaica Gleaner.

Shenseea has collaborated with some of the world’s biggest pop artists, despite being best known for her work in the Jamaican dancehall scene.

After signing with Interscope Records, she appeared on Christina Aguilera’s album Liberation in 2018 on the song “Right Moves,” and on Tyga’s song “Blessed” in 2019.

Her work with Kanye West, however, is perhaps her most well-known.

She was a part of Kanye West’s Donda project, appearing on the song “Pure Souls” and even performing on stage with him during his infamous Donda concert in Chicago.

“People will say they support me, but it’s SHOWING that support that counts!” she wrote on Instagram. “@kanyewest I can’t thank you enough for everything! The insight, the exposure, the opportunity, the support, etc.,” she said.

“You could have chosen any other female artist, but you chose ME!” (hashtag)DONDA…not one, but TWO songs on this amazing…

