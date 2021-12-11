Megan Thee Stallion is a Texas Southern University graduate.

Megan Thee Stallion has earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Texas Southern University.

Megan Thee Stallion has earned the title of Megan Thee Graduate!

The 26-year-old rapper was in attendance at Texas Southern University’s College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences graduation ceremony on Saturday.

Megan Pete, better known as MTS, has a bachelor’s degree in health administration.

The GRAMMY-winning rapper can be seen smiling and posing for the cameras as she accepts her diploma in a couple of videos that have been making the rounds on social media.

The audience erupted in applause, as one might expect.

MTS appears happy in a separate video as she and the other graduates make their way to the graduation ceremony.

And, just when you thought the day couldn't get any better, Rep.

The rapper will also receive the 18th Congressional District Humanitarian Award on Sunday, according to Sheila Jackson Lee, who spoke at the event.

Megan’s hometown is Houston, and Lee is the congresswoman who represents her.

The award is intended to honor “outstanding public accomplishments by residents of the 18th Congressional district.”

Megan was ecstatic ahead of the historic occasion, taking to social media to share a link to the graduation ceremony with her millions of followers.

On her Instagram Story, she posed in front of a statue of the school’s mascot while tossing a bejeweled cap.

“Hotties, you can watch thee GRADUATION here starting at noon,” Megan wrote in the caption.

Megan spoke with ET in November 2020 about pursuing a college degree in health administration.

“School is extremely difficult, and online classes are even more difficult,” she explained. “However, I was already taking online classes before quarantine began.”

“I had no choice because I couldn’t go back to campus.”

I mean, I was able to focus better because there were fewer distractions.

But I’m still in school, and my graduation date is set for 2021!”

Holly Pete, the rapper’s late mother, who died in March 2019 after a battle with brain cancer, inspired her to finish her education, she said.

Megan’s ambition is to open her own assisted living facility in the future.

The rapper "Body" also has a.

