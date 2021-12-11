Megan Thee Stallion is’so proud’ as she receives her bachelor’s degree from Texas Southern University after a ‘rollercoaster’ college experience.

Megan Thee Stallion is ‘overjoyed’ to be graduating from Texas Southern University after a ‘rollercoaster’ college career.

The 26-year-old rapper remained committed to finishing her college degree despite her meteoric rise to fame and tragic loss.

The crowd erupted in applause as Megan’s real name, Megan Pete, was announced in a graduation video that went viral on Twitter.

Megan seemed overjoyed, and her personality shone as she proudly displayed her diploma and posed with her school deans.

She waved to the crowd and savored the moment when her hard work and dedication had paid off.

Megan earned a Bachelor of Science in Health Administration from the University of Michigan.

She studied pharmacy and health sciences at the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

Many fans rushed to comment, expressing their support for the star.

“Isn’t her surname thee stallion?” one wrote, to which another replied, “No, it’s thee graduate.”

“I’m so proud of her,” a third said.

“Real hot girl s**t,” said another. “Real Educated Girl S**t,” said another.

They were referring to Megan’s graduation cap decoration, which read “Real Hot Girl S**t” in bejeweled script.

Megan described her college experience as “a roller coaster” in a tweet from July.

“I started at PV, went to some community colleges in between, and now I’m finishing at TSU,” she said. “Don’t get discouraged! You can pursue your dreams while also getting an education.”

On Saturday, December 11, the graduation ceremony took place.

Megan had been taking part-time online classes for several years.

A few days before the graduation ceremony, she announced her graduation on Instagram.

“I’ll be graduating from my HBCU TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY this Saturday!! I want y’all to remember that you can do whatever you want and be whoever you want, because look at me!” she wrote in the caption.

Megan explained why she continued to attend school despite her enormous celebrity in 2020.

“I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” the actress is said to have said when asked why she is in school.

“Before she passed, she noticed me going to school.”

After a battle with brain cancer, Megan’s mother passed away in 2019.

Megan is said to want to throw a big graduation party after she graduates.

She is also rumored to be considering establishing a center to encourage her fellow TSU graduates to find work and strengthen the community after graduation.

“I really wanted to be a hospital administrator, but I knew I still wanted to be Megan Thee Stallion,” she explained.

“What can I do?” I wondered.

“‘You know what,…’ I said.

