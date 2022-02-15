Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Her Favorite Coach Looks for Fall 2022

The Grammy winner spoke with E!’s Zanna Roberts Rassi about all things fashion, her ongoing partnership with Coach, and her plans for Valentine’s Day.

These deals and products were hand-picked by us because we love them and believe you will as well.

Because E! has affiliate relationships, we may receive a commission if you buy something after clicking on one of our links.

The retailer, not E!, sells the items.

As of the time of publication, prices were correct.

Megan Thee Stallion has arrived at New York Fashion Week, so beware!

Fresh off her Super Bowl commercial debut, the Grammy winner arrived in New York to attend Coach’s Fall 2022 runway show, where she sat front row alongside Rickey Thompson, Elsa Hosk, Tommy Dorfman, and Angus Cloud.

“The first model I noticed was the dog,” Megan told Style Correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi, while the fashion was the focus of the nostalgia-inducing presentation.

And I said, “You know, you could’ve called Foe, and he’d have done it proudly.”

The dog’s hair, on the other hand, I appreciated.”

Despite the fact that her French bulldog was not cast in the show, the “Body” singer said the “mood” was “epic” as she flaunted her hottie-approved custom black leather Coach outfit.

Her appearance, on the other hand, isn’t unexpected.

Megan recently starred in the fashion label’s spring campaign, continuing her long association with the company.

The artist explained, “I’ve been on this since I was in third grade with my Coach wallet and wristlets.”

“This ain’t even new to me,” the actress said, adding that while she no longer carries stickers in her Coach bags, she still uses lip gloss and sunglasses on the go.

“I’m taking all of the shades, all of the bags, and there was a graffiti jacket,” the “Flamin’ Hottie” singer said to Zanna, referring to the many designs featured in today’s presentation.

If you were planning on shooting your shot with Megan, you should know that she has a Valentine’s Day date with her beau tonight.

But, thankfully, the singer has hinted that new music is on the way, so we should be hearing a Hot Girl Spring anthem soon.

To hear the rest of Megan’s interview with Zanna, click here…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.