Megan Thee Stallion Wins a prestigious award at Texas Southern University

Megan Thee Stallion Receives Outstanding Achievement at Texas Southern University

On Saturday, Megan Thee Stallion graduated from Texas Southern University with a degree in health administration.

After receiving her diploma, the “Captain Hook” rapper shared photos from the happy day on social media.

“Meg Thee Graduate I know my parents are so proud of me today Thank you everyone for all the love,” she captioned photos of herself wearing her cap and gown.

Megan (born Megan Pete) has been open about her desire to finish her education in the past, telling People Magazine last year that she wanted to do so in memory of her mother, who passed away in 2019.

She also expressed her desire to work as a hospital administrator and own assisted living facilities.

“I really wanted to be a hospital administrator, but I knew I wanted to be Megan Thee Stallion.”

“I thought to myself, ‘What can I do?'” she explained.

“I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna open an assisted-living facility and pay for it with the money I make from rapping.’

‘Then I’m going to hand it over to my classmates,’ she said.

She was named Glamour Magazine’s Woman of the Year earlier this year, and she explained that her upbringing inspired her to build assisted living facilities because she watched her mother and grandmother care for their matriarch.

“You might be able to walk right past Big Mama’s front door.

She gives out money, snacks, and advice; she is well-versed in everyone’s business,” she explained to the outlet.

Megan describes her mother as “extremely helpful” in a variety of ways.

“How can I help? What can I do?” the rapper says she thought as she watched her grandmother work.

Pete says she wants to hire some of her classmates when it’s finished so they can get the experience they need to get into the workforce.

She says, “I see a lot of my peers—a lot of people I went to high school with.”

“They get a biology degree and then work at Forever 21,” says the narrator.

But why is that? Because no one will hire you because you lack experience.”

“Come over here and get your experience,” she says of the message she wants to send.

“Generations taking care of…,” the facility’s motto would read.

