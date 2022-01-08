Megan Thee Stallion’s Dog and Jungkook’s Dog (Named Bam) are being wished upon by BTS fans.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Dog and Jungkook’s Dog (Named Bam) are being wished for by BTS fans.

The Hot Girl Coach is also the proud owner of a plethora of adorable pets.

In addition, some BTS members, including Jungkook, the group’s “Golden Maknae,” own dogs.

Here’s everything we know about BTS meeting Megan Thee Stallion’s french bulldog, 4oe, for the first time.

Megan Thee Stallion recorded a verse for the “Butter” remix and even performed it live at BTS’ Permission to Dance on Stage concert in 2021 as the world’s biggest boy band.

The first time these artists met in person, however, they were accompanied by 4oe, a sweet French bulldog.

BTS members met the Hot Girl Coach herself during one Bangtan Bomb.

The BTS members also met 4oe, Megan Thee Stallion’s french bulldog, on a New York City rooftop.

Jin exclaimed, “Wow, he’s really cute.”

Megan Thee Stallion reassured BTS that her dog loves people when another member said the dog appeared to be scared.

According to a translation on the video, J-Hope said, “He reminds me of Mickey,” referring to his family’s dog.

“Doesn’t he look a little like Mickey?”

RM inquired as to why the rapper named her dog “4oe,” to which the rapper replied that she enjoys the number “four,” which RM then translated to the other K-pop artists.

Jungkook held up four fingers in honor of Megan Thee Stallion’s favorite number when they posed for a photo together.

ARMYs were introduced to a new member of Jungkook’s family in season 2 of In The SOOP.

Jungkook shared photos and videos of his pet Doberman, Bam, on his personal Instagram account.

As a result, some fans conjured up images of Bam interacting with Yeontan and even 4oe on social media.

Jungkook isn’t the only member of BTS who has a cute dog.

V frequently expresses his affection for his pomeranian, Yeontan, who has quickly become the unofficial mascot for the BTS ARMY despite his owner’s claims that he has always had health issues.

‘I want to tell him, ‘Thank you for putting up with the pain, not giving up, and staying alive, even though it must have been so difficult for you,'” V said of Tan in an interview with GQ.

I hope we can spend the rest of our lives together making happy memories.

‘I want to see you as an adult.’

RM is in possession of

