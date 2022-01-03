Megan Thee Stallion’s grandmother, what happened to her?

Megan Thee Stallion’s grandmother vanished. What happened to her?

MEGAN Thee Stallion received the 18th Congressional District Humanitarian Award last month, honoring a significant figure in her life.

Megan received the award in her hometown of Houston, Texas, for her contributions to the community.

Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete, accepted the humanitarian award on December 12, 2021, and thanked her late grandmother for instilling in her a sense of worth.

Megan accepted the award and said, “My grandmother always taught me to be kind and generous.”

“It was from her that I learned that.”

“I was raised by wonderful women who were always willing to help.”

“I’d like to dedicate this award to my grandmother, who shaped me into the woman I am today.”

Megan’s grandmother died in March 2019, just two weeks after Megan’s mother passed away from a brain tumor.

Megan’s grandmother died only two weeks after her mother, according to the only information available.

Megan, 26, has, on the other hand, spoken out about the deaths of two women who shaped her life.

Megan shared a video on Instagram in December 2019 saying she was having a difficult time celebrating the first Christmas without her mother, Holly Thomas, and grandmother.

“I lost my mother and grandmother in the same month this year,” she said in the 2019 video.

“Despite all of these good things happening to me, and despite my best efforts to do good, to keep a smile on my face, to stay strong, to stay happy for myself, my other grandmother, and the rest of my family, it’s pretty difficult.”

Megan’s mother and grandmother died just as her career as a musician was taking off.

People, including former NFL running back Larry Johnson, speculated at the time that the deaths were the result of a conspiracy.

Megan’s mother died just as she was becoming a well-known artist, according to Johnson.

“Just because YOU found out about me around the time my mother passed does not make what you are saying accurate,” Megan responded to Larry on Twitter.

“I’ve been grinding for a long time and would appreciate it if you internet weirdos would stop associating my mother’s BRAIN TUMOR with the f***ing devil.”

Megan had a wonderful relationship with her late grandmother, who was an inspiration to her.

According to iHeart Radio, she previously stated that her mother and grandmother were her biggest supporters.

Megan graduated from Texas Southern University’s College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in December 2021, and she told People that she plans to pursue a career in medicine.

