Megan Thee Stallion’s net worth and height are unknown.

Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, also known as MEGAN Thee Stallion, is an American rapper.

She rose to fame after videos of her freestyling became popular on social media sites such as Instagram. She is from Houston, Texas.

Megan Thee Stallion’s net worth is estimated to be (dollar)8 million as of 2022, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Her multi-million-dollar net worth stems from her work as a rapper, singer, and songwriter in the United States.

Following a remix with Beyonce, her song Savage went viral on TikTok in 2020 and reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Megan began writing and performing raps when she was sixteen years old.

Since then, she’s released three EPs – Make It Hot, Tina Snow, and Suga – as well as a single album, Good News.

During her performances, Megan is known for wearing high-heeled shoes.

Megan is 5 feet 10 inches tall, so she doesn’t need those high heels.

Megan has won a slew of awards since storming the music scene.

Megan announced on Instagram on June 9, 2021 that she would be funding a full-ride scholarship for one lucky student at Long Island University in Brooklyn, NY.

Megan partnered with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, which established the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports, and Entertainment at LIU Brooklyn.

“I’ll consider it a victory if I can use my resources to open doors and provide opportunities for at least one student.”

“It’s critical that we encourage our students to pursue their passions and position them to be the next game-changer in whatever field they choose,” Megan said.

Applied Music, Music Technology, Entrepreneurship and Production, Sports Communication and Marketing, Sports Management, and Vocal Performance are all available through the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports, and Entertainment.

“I suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intent to physically harm me,” Megan wrote on Instagram in July 2020.

“I was shot in both of my feet, and I had to get surgery to get the bullets taken out, and it was super scary,” Megan said in a tearful Instagram Live Story video on July 27, 2020.

“It was like, the worst experience of my life,” she continued.

It’s also not funny.

It’s not a joke.

I didn’t touch anyone.

“I didn’t earn the right to be shot.”

In October 2020, rapper Tory Lanez was charged with felony charges related to Megan’s shooting, including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

