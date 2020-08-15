Meghan and Harry ‘need to make cash quick’ to pay new home’s £417,000-a-year mortgage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have to find a way to ‘make money quickly’ if they are to pay off the mortgage on their sizeable new home.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are believed to have paid £11.2million for their palatial nine-bedroom Californian estate.

The royal couple paid an eye watering £3.8million deposit on the property.

That still leaves more than £7million to be paid back over 30 years at £34,750 a month.

That amounts to £417,000 a year.

On top of that hefty regular outgoing Harry and Meghan will have to pay a £52,000-a-year property tax, The Sun reports.

Further expenses include picking up the bill for their £5million-a-year private security and £18,000 for renovations the taxpayer forked out for on Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

The massive outgoings mean that the Duke and Duchess will have to start making money, or eat into their estimated £23million personal fortune.

Royal finance expert David McClure told The Sun: “I am surprised they can afford it all.

“They must start making money quickly.”

Meghan is said to have amassed £3.8m in her acting career while Harry’s £19.2 million comprises of an inheritance from Princess Diana and an annual allowance from Prince Charles.

Since moving to north America, the Duke is known to have undertaken one paid for appearance at a star-studded JP Morgan summit in Miami in February.

He is said to have earned around £700,000 for his address.

Papers for their now in liquidation Sussex Royal Foundation showed it was owed £200,000 from an unknown source.

Some social media users have speculated Harry’s father Prince Charles has helped the couple fund their move although sources in the States say they have paid for it themselves.

Harry and Meghan’s new home is located on a private road in a luxury and secluded estate in Montecito.

The property is around a two-hour drive from downtown Los Angeles, and almost every house in the multi-million-pound neighbourhood is designed for privacy, with long driveways and large gates.

Neighbours include Orpah, Ellen DeGeneres, Tom Cruise, Jennifer Lopez,Steven Spielberg, Whoopi Goldberg and Kevin Costner who all live close by.