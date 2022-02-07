Meghan Crumpler and Vannessa Cross, the ‘1000-pound best friends,’ how old are they, and are they married?

‘1000-pound best friends’ Meghan Crumpler and Vannessa Cross: How Old Are They and Are They Married?

1000-lb Best Friends is TLC’s spinoff of 1000-lb Sisters, and fans can’t wait to see Meghan Crumpler, Vannessa Cross, Tina Arnold, and Ashley Sutton’s friendship dynamics.

Sutton, Arnold, and Cross are all attempting to lose weight on their own in this new series.

Crumpler, on the other hand, underwent weight-loss surgery, and the show follows her life afterward.

So, how old are Meghan Crumpler and Vannessa Cross, and are they married? Here’s what we know so far.

Meghan Crumpler and Vannessa Cross previously appeared on the Discovery(plus) show Too Large before joining 1000-lb Best Friends.

The show followed the four friends as they attempted to lose weight individually.

Tina Arnold and Ashley Sutton have now been added to the cast of the 1000-pound Best Friends.

The new TLC show follows their individual lives.

“It’s brought us closer,” Crumpler said of her relationship with Arnold, “because not everyone gets to film with their best friend and share their life with the world.”

“But we’ve always been close.”

So, how old is Meghan Crumpler? She’s 43 years old, according to People.

Vannessa Cross, according to Us Weekly, is a year younger than her Too Large co-star.

She brings a unique background and perspective to the cast, as she is 42 years old.

1000-lb Best Friends is a film about a group of friends who deal with all aspects of their lives, including dating.

Is Vannessa Cross married? Her husband passed away in 2016, so the answer is no.

Her dating life has been “horrible,” she recently told Us Weekly, and she’s given up trying for the most part.

Cross explained, “My dating life is terrible, and I’ve kind of stopped.”

“This happened only a few days ago.

Because it is said that when you stop looking, a man will find you.

So, I’m putting everything on hold because I tried to talk to a couple of guys and failed miserably.

We’d get into a fight or something would happen, and I’d get hungry.

I’m only concerned with losing weight in myself at the moment.”

Following her husband’s death, Cross said her life “spiraled.”

“I probably gained at least 100 pounds [and]at my heaviest, I was 500 pounds,” she said.

“I got up to 500 pounds and then dropped back to 300 pounds by 2018.”

However…

