Meghan Crumpler and Vannessa Cross’s ‘1000-lb Best Friends’: Where Do They Live?

1000-lb Best Friends is sure to please fans of TLC’s 1000-lb Sisters.

The reality show follows four best friends as they attempt to lose weight and share their experiences.

Meghan Crumpler and Vannessa Cross have been friends for a long time, and they previously appeared on a reality show called Too Large.

So, where do Vannessa Cross and Meghan Crumpler live?

On 1000-lb Best Friends, viewers will see a lot of Meghan Crumpler and Vannessa Cross’s friendship.

Although Crumpler has already had weight loss surgery and Cross has not, early previews of the show show that the two are close.

So, where do the best pals call home?

Cross resides in or near Atlanta, Georgia, according to The Cinemaholic.

Vanessa Cross’s Instagram account has a number of posts from Atlanta, including one from November 2021, which suggests she lives there or nearby.

“This journey won’t be easy, but I know I can do it!” she captioned a photo of herself outside holding a peace sign.

She tagged the location as Atlanta, Georgia, in her post as well.

Crumpler is from Stockbridge, Georgia, and she reportedly lives in Hoschton, Georgia.

Meghan Crumpler’s Instagram account also has photos and videos from this location as well as Atlanta.

Traveling from Atlanta to Hoschton takes about an hour by car.

Meghan Crumpler provided additional details about her living situation.

She discussed 1000-lb Best Friends with TV Insider, and she revealed that she lives in Tina Arnold’s basement apartment.

Ashley Sutton and Arnold are two other friends who appear on the show.

Crumpler explained in her interview, “Well, I actually live with Tina in her basement, so we share quite a bit.”

“I’d say the show features me and Vannessa because we were on Too Large together, but Tina and Ashley are both just as amazing as we are, and I think you’ll see that once you see the whole thing unfold.”

They’re all incredible women.”

During the filming of Too Large, Crumpler’s boyfriend, Jon, proposed to her.

It’s unclear how their relationship with 1000-pound Best Friends is now, but they don’t appear to live together.