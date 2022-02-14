Meghan has “never liked” Camilla, and the two are “poles apart,” according to an expert, because Harry “still blames her for the Diana split.”

Meghan ‘has never liked’ Camilla, and the two are ‘poles apart,’ according to a source, because Harry’still blames her for the Diana split.’

MEGHAN Markle is said to dislike Camilla – and it’s a mutual dislike.

Tom Bower, a royal expert, believes the two duchesses have never gotten along because they are “poles apart” in every aspect of their lives.

Camilla, 74, is “grounded” and “no nonsense,” according to the writer, while Meghan, 40, is a “fashionista seeking global fame.”

And he believes they had little to talk about when their paths crossed while the Sussexes were still living in the United Kingdom.

“It’s widely assumed that she has never liked Camilla,” Mr Bower said, “and I’m sure the feelings are mutual.”

“The only thing the two women have in common is a visceral dislike of the media, a fondness for male relationships, and a love of parties.

“However, they are diametrically opposed.”

Part of the reason could be because Prince Harry continues to blame her for “wrecking his parents’ marriage,” but the two women are diametrically opposed in almost every way, according to Mr Bower.

“Camilla exemplifies the best and, perhaps, the worst qualities of a practical, solid English upper middle-class woman,” he continued.

“She is grounded and not grand, under-educated, an expert horsewoman, a poor cook, eager to do good with many old friends.”

“She is a no-nonsense, self-deprecating, plain speaker with a good sense of humour who, crucially, displays a stiff upper-lip when necessary, as is customary in her circle.”

“As one might expect, the difference between the Cotswolds and California means Meghan is the polar opposite in every way.

“As a trailblazing, politically correct woke feminist and a Black Lives Matter supporter, Meghan has nothing to discuss with Camilla.”

Mr Bower continued, “Even without their political differences, the class-ridden hunting world galloping across the English shires under leaden skies is deeply unappealing to a girl who grew up in the Valley, enjoying the sunshine and the Pacific and yearning to realize the American Dream, is deeply unappealing to a girl who grew up in the Valley, enjoying the sunshine and the Pacific and yearning to realize the American Dream.”

He went on to say, “There is no middle ground.”

The author, who is writing a memoir about Meghan, went so far as to say that their clothing choices “epitomise what they dislike about each other.”

Meghan “glows best while wearing £20,000 French couture dresses with expensive accessories,” while Camilla is most at ease “sloshing through the mud in a Barbour jacket and gumboots.”

“As a fashionista aiming for global fame, Meghan’s values appear contrived to achieve her goal,” he said.

The gap between them was widened even further when the Queen expressed her “sincere wish” for Camilla to succeed Charles when he takes the throne.

