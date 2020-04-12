Meghan is said to unpack for a million francs via resignation

Getty Images 1/10 Duchess Meghan is said to have landed a mega deal.

Duchess Meghan (38) could soon talk about her and Prince Harry’s (35) dramatic resignation as high-ranking royals. According to someone close to her, she has a TV interview offer for 1.2 million francs on the table, as reported by “Daily Star”. She is said to be already in conversation with several TV channels. Among the favorites to conduct the interview is TV star Oprah Winfrey (66).

Meghan should be extremely serious about winning people back for herself with the TV spectacle. A source reveals: “It will be the most anticipated global TV interview since Diana’s famous unveiling interview with Martin Bashir.” Princess Diana (1961-1997) unpacked in 1995 about her failed marriage to Harry’s father Prince Charles (71).

Meghan wants to donate income

For the TV feature, Meghan wanted to give an insight into her home and family life. “Harry is seriously considering the proposal,” says the insider. Meghan wants to donate all the money to charity. Probably at the NHS, the UK’s state health care system, for the incredible work done during the corona pandemic, the insider suspects.

«When she was part of the royal family, it would have been unthinkable for her to have a one-on-one interview with someone about her life. About how life as a princess changed her world, »it continues. But now she was her own boss. “That put pressure on her because she feels that people haven’t loved her and Harry since they dared to go out on their own.”

Harry might feel helpless

This news comes when the couple moves to Los Angeles. Harry could feel very lost while trying to build a new life in his wife’s hometown, the former Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe said of “Closer”.

“Harry didn’t study. He has not had much professional experience except in the army and in charity. » It would be difficult to find a suitable role for him. He could be seen as Megan’s appendage. “I suspect he will miss his home more than ever and feel a bit helpless.” (bsn)