Meghan King, a former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, has confirmed her ‘devastating’ divorce from Cuffe Biden Owens after only two months of marriage.

Meghan King, a former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, confirms her ‘devastating’ divorce from Cuffe Biden Owens after just two months of marriage.

The reality star shared the news with a message on her Instagram Stories.

The post said, “I am rattled.”

This is a disaster in the making.

This is clearly not what I had in mind when I made my vows, and I’m surprised and disappointed by the outcome.

“I’m moving forward with my children as we privately process our grief and begin to let go of shattered dreams,” she says.

Meghan had divorced Vice President Joe Biden’s nephew after only two months of marriage.

In September, the president’s nephew and the Bravo star started dating and married a month later.

