Meghan King Clears the Air With Ex-Cuffe Biden on “Distance”

Meghan King Clears the Air on “Distance” With Former Vice President Joe Biden

Meghan King discussed whether distance played a role in her divorce from Cuffe Biden after only three months of marriage.

While the reason for Meghan King’s divorce from Cuffe Biden Owens is unknown, the former reality star has ruled out one possible reason.

On December 3rd,

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 29, told E! News that distance was not a factor in their breakup.

“I had Cuffe as a roommate.

“There was no space between us,” she explained.

“From the day we met, we’ve lived together every day.”

CaliMO distance didn’t exist.

“There was no such thing as long distance.”

Meghan had previously confirmed their breakup in an Instagram Story from December.

27: “I’ve been asked to comment on the state of my marriage by a number of outlets and individuals, and I’m frightened.

This is a life-threatening situation.

This is clearly not what I had in mind when I took my vows, and I’m both surprised and disappointed by the outcome.”

“At this time, as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family, I ask for your grace and gentle kindness,” she continued.

Cuffe has yet to publicly address the couple’s split.

In October, just one month after going public with their relationship, the couple married at Cuffe’s parents’ home.

The wedding, which was featured in Brides magazine, was attended by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

“We met on a dating app, texted for a day or two, and then talked for five hours the first time we spoke,” Meghan said of their instant chemistry.

“Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis by the time that call ended.

Louis was the first to take off, and it took about eight hours.

We were back on the East Coast in less than a week, having met his family and beginning to make plans for our future together.

For weeks, we didn’t leave each other.”

“Don’t let anyone make it about anything other than your love for each other and the commitment you’re making to each other,” she and Cuffe wrote in a joint statement to other brides and grooms.

Do it on your own terms.

You have everything you need if you’re lucky enough to have two families who ‘get it,’ like we do.”

Meghan has a four-year-old daughter named Aspen, as well as three-year-old twins named Hayes and Hart, with whom she shares…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Meghan King Sets the Record Straight on “Distance” With Ex Cuffe Biden