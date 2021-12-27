Meghan King Confirms ‘Devastating’ 2 Month Split From Husband Cuffe Owens: ‘Not What I Imagined’

Meghan King Confirms ‘Devastating’ Split From Husband Cuffe Owens: ‘Not What I Imagined’

They’re parting ways.

Meghan King and Cuffe Owens have broken up after a brief romance.

“I’m frightened.

“This situation is profoundly devastating,” the 37-year-old reality star wrote in an Instagram Story statement on Monday, December 27.

“Obviously, this is not what I had in mind when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and disappointed by how things have turned out.”

I’m moving forward with my kids as we privately process our grief and let go of shattered dreams.”

“At this time, as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family, I ask for your grace and gentle kindness,” King continued.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum and President Joe Biden’s nephew called it quits after nearly two months of marriage, according to Page Six.

King’s last name was also removed from her Instagram bio, which was noticed by eagle-eyed fans.

Following their surprise October wedding, she changed her social media name to Meghan King Owens, but she has since returned to her maiden name on the platform.

Her Instagram bio, however, still says “wife.”

After three weeks of dating, the Missouri native married the attorney on October 11 at his parents’ Pennsylvania estate.

In an interview published shortly after their romantic ceremony, King said, “Our wedding was about two things for us.”

“Our love for and commitment to each other, as well as our families — each of our families, as well as the new very large and very tight family we were bonding together by getting married.

That concludes the conversation.”

“We just knew,” the former Bravo host captioned her Instagram post of their wedding photos.

Mr. and Mrs.

Owens,” says Owens.

King, who has three children with ex-husband Jim Edmonds: Aspen, five, and twins Hayes and Hart, both three, met the California resident on the dating app Raya.

“[We] texted for a day or two before talking for five hours the first time we spoke,” the influencer told the publication.

“Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis by the time that call ended.

Louis departed in about eight hours.

We were up and running within a week.

