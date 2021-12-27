Meghan King Discusses Anxiety and Depression Following Her Split From Cuffe Biden Owens on ‘RHOC’

Meghan King Discusses Anxiety and Depression Following Her Split From Cuffe Biden Owens on ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

Meghan King of The Real Housewives of Orange County talked about how she deals with anxiety and depression.

King shared her physical symptoms on Instagram just hours after an anonymous source told a news outlet that she and her husband, Cuffe Biden Owens, had divorced after two months of marriage.

King and Owens have remained silent.

King, on the other hand, was candid about his anxiety, particularly during the holidays when he had three young children.

“I’m still me and I love myself,” King captioned a candid video. She then addressed having anxiety and depression, as well as some of the physical side effects.

In the video, she says, “This is how it manifests.”

She wrote, “Hair loss around my temples.”

“Picking at my face,” King explained.

This included “regular” sleeping patterns and hot yoga.

She wrote, “Actually feeling my feelings.”

“Drinking a lot of water,” she said, “as well as limiting her use of social media, getting outside, and being present with her children.” “Vitamins and pharmaceuticals, as well as embracing and loving all of myself,” she added.

Some of the comments on the post were also addressed by King.

“THERAPY THERAPY THERAPY I’ve been on and off for years but def deep in it now!” she wrote in response to a comment from someone who shared a story about dealing with anxiety. “Way to be strong for yourself bc after all, no one can love you as much as you can,” she wrote.

Another fan was interested in learning more about her vitamin and prescription medication regimen.

“It’s difficult, but you’re not alone,” she told someone who was unsure where to begin.

“Please see a therapist and a psychiatrist first… I forgot to mention that I also provide therapy.”

King also shared a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations with her Instagram followers, revealing that it was a small gathering.

She captioned a video, “A glimpse into Christmas Eve at our house.”

“This year was low-key and unpretentious: no fuss, no frills, just family and a lot of magic.”

She also shared a cute photo of herself and her kids…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan King (@meghanking)