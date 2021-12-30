Meghan King Enjoys a Florida vacation with her three children and thanks her fans for their support during her divorce: Photos

Meghan King Enjoys a Florida Vacation with Her Three Children, Thanking Fans for Their Support During Her Split: Photos

Meghan King is using a Florida vacation to heal from her and Cuffe Owens’ breakup.

On Wednesday, December 29, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, captioned family photos with daughter Aspen, 5, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 3, with the caption “Soaking up some rays with my water babies at Momo and Papa’s beautiful condo.”

(She and her ex-husband Jim Edmonds have three children together.)

“Thank you for all your messages,” the former reality star continued on Instagram, praising her followers.

Thank you for reserving a spot for me.

Thank you for helping me get back on my feet.

You’re all wonderful people, and I admire you.”

The Missouri native’s social media posts came two days after Owens, 42, confirmed their split.

In October, after a whirlwind romance, King and Joe Biden’s nephew married in Pennsylvania.

“I’m in a state of disarray.”

“This situation is heartbreaking,” the former Bravo host wrote on Instagram Stories.

“This is clearly not what I had in mind when I made my vows, and I’m surprised and disappointed by how things have turned out.”

As we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams, I’m making progress with my children.

As I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family, I ask for your grace and gentle kindness at this time.”

“She was hoping for this fairy-tale life with him, but it was far from it,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday.

After spending some time in Missouri, she wasn’t ready to return to California and start over.

Her children, as well as her ex-husband [Jim], live in St. Louis.

“Louis,” you say.

Three weeks before their wedding, King dated the attorney.

The bride and groom included her three children in their wedding ceremony, which was very sweet of them.

The University of Mississippi graduate told Brides magazine at the time, “We told the kids they could walk down the aisle with me if they wanted to.”

“Aspen expressed her desire to ‘throw flowers at me,’ so she was chosen to be the flower girl!”

She went on to say that she and Owens “toyed with” each other.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Meghan King Takes 3 Kids on Florida Vacation, Thanks Fans for Support Amid Split: Photos