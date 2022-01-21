Meghan King Goes Solo Skiing After Cuffe Owens Split: ‘Small Steps Count’

New memories are being formed.

Meghan King expressed her pride in being able to travel on her own following her divorce from Cuffe Owens.

“I wanted to go because I enjoy skiing.”

However, I am frequently with my children, and none of my friends are able to join me here.

So what did I do? I took advantage of my kid-free days and booked a trip to Park City, [Utah], on Thursday, January 20,” King, 37, wrote on Instagram.

“I skied all day today by myself.”

Despite the fact that riding up the mountains with strangers was “a little bit awkward,” the former reality star described the experience as a necessary step following her breakup.

“It was a little bit empowering eating alone with my glass of champagne, it was a little bit difficult booking my tickets and carrying all my stuff without help and figuring out logistics,” she continued.

“This afternoon, a single mama friend from college @harbenhouse joined me, so it’s not a full-fledged solo trip, but it was today.”

Small steps count, because putting one foot in front of the other allows us to cover distances we never imagined possible.

So this is a toast to me.

“Here’s to FREAKING ME! I’m doing it!”

“Sometimes it is better to be alone,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum later agreed with a fan.

King’s ski trip comes just days after she revealed she and Owens, 42, had called it quits on their whirlwind romance.

“I’m frightened.”

The Missouri native, who married Owens in October 2021 after three weeks of dating, wrote on Instagram two months after the wedding, “This situation is profoundly devastating.”

“Obviously, this is not what I had in mind when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and disappointed by how things have turned out.”

I’m making progress with my kids as we privately process our grief and begin to let go of shattered dreams.”

As she tried to “navigate this labyrinth of grief” with her family at the time, King asked for “grace and gentle kindness” from the public.

The Bravo personality has a 5-year-old daughter named Aspen, as well as twin sons named Hayes.

