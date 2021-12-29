Meghan King of the Real Housewives of Orange County described her divorce from Cuffe Biden Owens as “devastating” after only two months of marriage.

Meghan King and Cuffe Biden Owens, who met on the set of Real Housewives of Orange County, had a whirlwind wedding in October, but it turned into a ‘devastating’ divorce just two months later.

The reality star and President Joe Biden’s nephew had a falling out, according to an insider.

After three weeks of dating, Bravo’s 37-year-old star and Cuffe married in October.

Meghan, on the other hand, revealed on Monday on her Instagram Stories that the couple had broken up.

On Tuesday, a source told Us Weekly, “They didn’t really get the chance to get to know each other.”

“She had hoped for a fairy-tale life with him, but it was nowhere to be found.”

They faced issues “that ultimately put strain on the marriage,” according to the insider, including where to live after the wedding.

“After spending some time in Missouri, she wasn’t ready to return to California with her entire life.”

Meghan and her ex-husband Jim Edmonds, who married in 2014, have a four-year-old daughter Aspen and three-year-old twin sons Hayes and Hart.

According to the source, King “hoped” Owens would consider relocating there, but that was not the case.

“I’ve been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage,” Meghan wrote in a series of earlier Instagram Stories posts.

“I’m in a state of disarray.”

This is a dire situation.

This is clearly not what I had in mind when I made my vows, and I’m both surprised and disappointed by how things have turned out.”

“With my children, I’m moving forward as we privately process our grief and begin to let go of shattered dreams.”

“At this time, I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this maze of grief with my family,” she continued.

The RHOC star also deleted her Instagram account’s last name, Owens, as well as the words “wife” from her bio.

Meghan revealed in a video on her Instagram account earlier this week that she suffers from “anxiety and depression,” and that her problems manifest themselves in “hair loss.”

President Biden and his wife, Jill, were among the 50 people who attended Meghan and Cuffe’s private ceremony at his childhood home in Pennsylvania.

The TV star chose a blazer dress by Rasario instead of a traditional wedding gown.

For their special day, Cuffe wore a navy blue Ralph Lauren Purple Label suit.

On Instagram, the bride posted a photo of herself and her new husband in their wedding attire.

“We just knew,” she said in the caption of her Instagram post.

