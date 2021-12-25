Meghan King of The Real Housewives of Orange County posts a ‘family photo’ without Cuffe Biden Owens after the couple ‘SPLITS just two months into marriage.’

Meghan King of the Real Housewives of Orange County posts a ‘family photo’ without Cuffe Biden Owens after the couple’s ‘SPLITS only two months into marriage.’

MEGHAN King shared a photo of herself with her three children on Christmas morning, just two months after breaking up with Cuffe Biden Owens.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star and her ex-husband Jim, whom she divorced earlier this year, have two children together.

Meghan, 37, shared sweet family photos with her three children, Aspen, five, and twins Hart and Hayes, three, on Christmas morning on Instagram.

As her children scurried to open presents, the reality star smiled in front of the decorated tree.

In the midst of the Christmas chaos, the crew wore matching white, red, and green holiday pajamas as they laughed and smiled.

“Attempting a family photo after waking up at 4:45 a.m. on Christmas Day looks like (thanks for the pics @luciacolli_!) Merry Christmas! I hope Santa brings you a nap!” Meghan wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

The mother of three’s new photos come after the shocking news that she and Cuffe Biden Owens had broken up just two months after marrying.

Meghan has “told friends they broke up,” according to Page Six, citing a source.

However, representatives for the two have yet to respond to the publication’s request for comment.

The president’s nephew and the Bravo star began dating in September and married a month later.

The couple married in a small ceremony attended by about 50 people, including special guests President Biden and Jill Biden.

The TV star chose a blazer dress by Rasario instead of a traditional wedding gown.

For their special day, Cuffe wore a navy blue Ralph Lauren Purple Label suit.

Cuffe’s childhood home in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, was even used as the venue for the wedding.

Valerie Biden, his mother, and his sisters, Missy and Casey, worked together to plan the event.

On Instagram, the bride posted a photo of herself and her new husband in their wedding attire.

“We just knew,” she wrote in the caption of her photo.

Owens,” he says.

Meghan has, however, removed the Owens surname from her Instagram account as of this week.

“We both found ourselves getting caught up in expectations of tradition with the dress when I just decided to wear what felt most like’me,'” Meghan said in an interview with Brides at the time of their wedding.

“It was also the first dress I tried on: a mature blazer dress by Rasario from Matches Fashion online,” she added.

“I had my dry cleaner reattach the lapels, and voila! My wedding gown was finished.”

Meghan’s divorce from ex-husband Jim Edmonds was finalized earlier this year.

