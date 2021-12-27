Meghan King of The Real Housewives of Orange County says she’s suffering from ‘anxiety and depression’ since her divorce from husband Cuffe Owens.

Meghan King of the Real Housewives of Orange County says she’s dealing with ‘anxiety and depression’ following her divorce from husband Cuffe Owens.

After only two months of marriage, Meghan abruptly divorced Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe.

Meghan admitted she suffers from “anxiety and depression” in a new video she posted on Instagram.

Her anxiety “manifests” in her hair thinning around her temples and picking at her face, she said in a video of her makeup-free face.

Meghan, 37, said “solid, healthy sleeping methods, hot yoga, actually feeling my feelings, drinking tons of water, reducing social media,” and “getting fresh air” help her “cope.”

“Being present” with her children Aspen, four, and twins Hayes and Hart, three, helps, according to the reality star.

“Vitamins and pharmaceuticals,” the housewife admitted.

With her ex-husband Jim Edmonds, Meghan has three children.

“Embracing and loving all of myself,” she said at the end of her long list of coping mechanisms.

“I’m still me, and I love myself,” Meghan captioned the picture.

The mother of three’s new post came after the shocking news that she and her husband, Cuffe Biden Owens, had split after only two months of marriage.

Meghan has “told friends they broke up,” according to Page Six, citing a source.

Representatives for the two, however, have yet to respond to a request for comment from the publication.

In September, the president’s nephew and the Bravo star announced their relationship, and a month later, they married.

The couple married in a small ceremony attended by about 50 people, including special guests President Biden and Jill Biden.

Instead of a traditional wedding gown, the TV star chose a Rasario blazer dress.

For their wedding, Cuffe wore a navy blue Ralph Lauren Purple Label suit.

Cuffe’s childhood home in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, was even used for the wedding.

Valerie Biden, his mother, and his sisters, Missy and Casey, planned the event.

On Instagram, the bride posted a photo of herself and her new husband dressed in their wedding attire.

“We just knew,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Meghan has, however, removed the Owens surname from her Instagram account as of this week.

Following her shocking split, Meghan spent the holidays alone and with her three children.

As her children rushed to open presents, the reality star smiled in front of the decorated tree.

In the midst of the Christmas chaos, the crew wore matching white, red, and green holiday pajamas, laughing and smiling.

