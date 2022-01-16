Meghan King of the Real Housewives of Orange County shares shocking photos from her microneedling procedure following her split from husband Cuffe Biden Owens.

Meghan King of the Real Housewives of Orange County shares shocking photos from her microneedling procedure after her divorce from Cuffe Biden Owens.

Meghan King, a former member of the REAL Housewives of Orange County, has shared photos of herself undergoing a painful-looking microneedling procedure following her split from husband Cuffe Biden Owens.

As she underwent the non-surgical procedure, the reality star shared her experience on Instagram stories.

Meghan was seen laying on her back as her doctor applied numbing cream to her face while telling fans she had “acne scarring” and “discoloration.”

“He’s giving me numbing cream because it’ll hurt,” she explained.

The RHOC star, 37, appeared red and bloody after the treatment and explained what she’d done to her fans.

“Microneedling with radiofrequency COMPLETE (it’s called Viva and it doesn’t feel great, but it’ll look bomb) now I’m Botox ready (white dots will be injected ahhhh),” she wrote in the caption.

Meghan smiled at the camera in a second post, despite admitting that the treatment was uncomfortable.

“Bye-bye wrinkles, those babies will be gone in a couple of days,” she wrote.

Meghan recently confirmed her “devastating” divorce from Cuffe Biden Owens in a series of heartbreaking Instagram posts.

“I’ve been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage,” the posts said.

“I’m frightened.

This is a life-threatening situation.

This is clearly not what I had in mind when I took my vows, and I’m both surprised and disappointed by the outcome.

“With my children, I am moving forward as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams.”

“At this time, I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this maze of grief with my family,” she added.

In September, the president’s nephew and the Bravo star announced their relationship, and they married less than a month later.

In front of about 50 guests, including his uncle and aunt, President Biden, and Jill Biden, the couple exchanged vows.