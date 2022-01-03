Meghan King responds to critics who advise her to stay off social media after a breakup.

Meghan King Defends Herself Against Critic Who Advises Her to Stop Using Social Media After Her Breakup

Meghan King, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, had a message for one of her Instagram followers who questioned why she was still posting after her breakup from Cuffe Biden Owens.

Meghan King is the star of the show this year, and she’ll clap back if she wants to.

January 1st,

3. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star, who made headlines in December when her marriage to Cuffe Biden Owens ended after only two months, documented an early morning yoga session on Instagram.

She wrote to her fans, “Warrior your way through your first day back to real life in 2022.”

“It’ll be fine.”

Even if we look or feel silly at times, and even if the world is watching, we will do it.

We’re both in this together.

“I adore you.”

Followings quickly began to wish the former Bravo star a happy new year in the comments section.

Others couldn’t help but notice a couple of snide remarks.

One follower wrote, “So many people made so many mean comments towards you.”

“Work on being KIND people in 2022.”

We’re all trying to figure out what this thing called life is all about.

Meghan, my best wishes to you and your family.”

“Except she is trying to figure out for likes…she needs to heal and get off social media,” one user responded.

Meghan couldn’t keep quiet when she overheard the conversation.

“How about I decide what’s best for me, and you either go along with it or don’t?” she suggested.

On December, the lifestyle blogger revealed that she had split up with her boyfriend.

Meghan, 27, made it clear that distance was not a factor in their breakup, despite the fact that the details surrounding the split remain private.

“I had Cuffe as a roommate.

Meghan said in a statement to E! News, “We didn’t have any distance.”

“From the day we met, we’ve lived together every day.”

There was no such thing as a CaliMO distance.

There was no such thing as a long distance.”

Meghan and Cuffe married in October at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were among the guests.

Meghan has promised to “mom the s–t” out of 2022 while raising Aspen, 4, and 3-year-old twins Hayes and Hart with ex-husband Jim Edmonds following their divorce.

“The energy of 2022 is invigorating my soul, and I’m so excited to begin a new year,” she said.

