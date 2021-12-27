Meghan King’s ex-husband, Jim Edmonds, is a well-known Hollywood figure.

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s JIM Edmonds and Meghan King have called it quits after a cheating scandal.

In October of this year, Meghan filed for divorce from the retired baseball player.

Meghan King, 35, is a Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Orange County’s “single mom blogger, podcast co-host, and former reality television star.”

She was previously married to Jim Edmonds, 49, until they divorced last year.

They had been together for six years when they married in 2014.

The two have been involved in a very public and contentious divorce since they called it quits.

Following a cheating scandal, Meghan and Jim filed for divorce last fall, ending their six-year marriage.

After Jim admitted to sexting with a well-known baseball player while Meghan was pregnant with their twin sons, they divorced.

Jim, 49, was also accused by Meghan of having inappropriate relations with the family’s former young nanny, but both he and the nanny denied the allegations.

The former baseball player recently called his marriage to the fellow reality star “abusive and loveless.”

Jim is now living with his girlfriend Kortnie O’Connor, with whom he had a threesome during their marriage.

In a recent Father’s Day Instagram post, Jim credited his new girlfriend with rescuing him from a “dark place.”

He gushed about his new live-in girlfriend, saying she has helped him become a “better person and father.”

“I don’t think I would be here right now if it weren’t for this girl.”

She appeared in my life precisely when I needed her.

He wrote next to several photos of O’Connor, “Amazing that her taking a chance on a plus one weekend in Mexico pulled me out of my hole and changed my life forever.”

“I was in such a dark place; I didn’t think it could happen to me.”

He continued, “I was going through hell trying to end a loveless and abusive relationship.”

“Following the breakup, the lies and accusations only added to my misery.

“By chance, this lovely lady appeared, who brightened my world and resurrected me.”

“I owe my amazing friends, children, and this amazing woman a debt of gratitude for making me a better person and father.”

Meghan will marry President Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Owens in October 2021, according to reports.

Meghan, 37, of RHOC, and attorney Cuffe, 42, married after only a few weeks of dating.

After she shared a photo of Cuffe, the son of Vice President Joe Biden’s sister and adviser, the two went public with their relationship.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.