Meghan King’s Past Relationships Include Jim Edmonds, Cuffe Owens, and Others

I’m on the lookout for The One.

From her messy divorce with Jim Edmonds to her whirlwind romance with Cuffe Owens, Meghan King’s dating life has been full of ups and downs.

The Bravolebrity has never been shy about her love life, especially since her breakup with Edmonds in October of this year.

Following their split, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star opened up about her two failed marriages, including why she divorced her first husband Brad McDill.

“I was too inexperienced.”

In July 2019, King told the New York Post’s Page Six about her brief relationship with McDill, which ended in 2011.

“I aspired to have a perfect marriage like my parents.”

I just assumed I’d have the same love story as my parents, because why not? I’ve done everything else they’ve done, so why shouldn’t it work out?”

After meeting one year prior, the former reality star quickly found love with Edmonds in 2013.

During their five-year marriage, the couple had a public romance and welcomed three children: daughter Aspen in 2016 and twin sons Hart and Hayes in 2018.

King accused Edmonds of having an affair before they broke up, which the former center fielder denied.

However, the tumultuous divorce didn’t stop the co-host of the “Intimate Knowledge” podcast from looking for Mr.

That’s correct.

“I just want a partner, right? I just want somebody who supports me and isn’t jealous or suppressing,” she said in January 2020 on her podcast.

“You know, someone who grows with me rather than stagnating at a certain point.”

That, to me, is intimacy.

I just need someone to hold my hand next to me.”

After a brief romance with Christian Schauf in 2020, King spoke exclusively to Us Weekly in January 2021 about reentering the dating scene.

“It’s a little bleaker,” she joked about the men in St. Louis.

Louis, where she was born and raised, and where she currently resides.

“In my opinion, the men aren’t quite as interesting as the women, but there are definitely benefits.

They are, I believe, more true to themselves and more family-oriented.

There are definitely advantages and disadvantages.

