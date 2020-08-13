Meghan Markle and Harry book will cause ‘lasting damage’ in royal family and ‘leave scars’

A new biography about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has been described as “one-sided”, with an insider saying it will cause “lasting damage” within the royal family.

Journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s 347-page book details private parts of the Sussexes’ lives, including the couple’s frustrations at life behind palace walls and fallouts within the Firm.

The tell-all book is billed as the “truth” behind their decision to quit their royal duties of the start of the year, a move that shocked fans and relatives.

Well placed sources have told how Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, paints a “very one sided account” that “will leave lasting scars” on the couple’s relationships with senior royals.

They tell the Mirror: “It’s sadly hard to imagine a world where this won’t do lasting damage to many of the personal relationships explored in this very one sided account.”

Many questions have also been asked about how much involvement Meghan and Harry had in the book, which is filled with praise about their attempts to find a path in the family.

Scobie and Durand claim they did not have interviews with the couple but instead spoke to “more than 100 sources, with access to the couple’s inner circle…..(with) everything corroborated with at least two sources”.

However in the authors’ notes on the final pages of the book, they admit they did speak to the couple.

They write: “We have spoken with close friends of Harry and Meghan, royal aides and palace staff (past and present), the charities and organisations they have built long-lasting relationships with and, when appropriate, the couple themselves.

“In many instances, we have granted sources anonymity to allow freedom to candidly provide direct quotes without their names being attributed (either due to the sensitivity of roles or to protect careers).”

A palace source said: “One may indeed wonder who those two sources are.

“It’s fair to say there is a great deal of skepticism over the involvement of the book’s two primary subjects.”

Royal watchers have likened the book’s release to Andrew Morton’s sensational 1993 biography of Princess Diana, titled ‘In Her Own Words’.

The Princess of Wales was later revealed to have heavily corroborated with the journalist which led to a tit-for-tat airing of grievances in the media between herself and Prince Charles after their divorce.

Among the most shocking claims in the book is a line which says Harry believed William’s staff were “throwing him under the bus”.

It states: “Harry was upset that it was playing out so publicly and that so much of the information being reported was wrong.

“There had been moments where he felt people working with his brother had put things out to make William look good, even if it meant throwing Harry under the bus.

“It was a confusing time, and his head was all over the place – he didn’t know who or what to believe, and he and William weren’t talking enough either, which made everything a lot worse.”