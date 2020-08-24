Meghan Markle and Harry gush about Queen and Commonwealth to ‘build bridges’

Prince Harry and Meghan have gushed about the Queen and the Commonwealth in a bid to build bridges, it has been claimed.

Harry sparked headlines in July when he told members of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust that its history must be acknowledged and work done to “right those wrongs”.

But in a web call with members last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – president and vice-president of the trust – insisted they were keen to continue the Queen’s legacy.

Royal watchers claim it is proof the couple are keen to improve relations with the Royal Family, which have been further soured by the book, Finding Freedom.

It is understood the book – which reveals rifts between the royals – was written with Harry and Meghan’s ­approval, but left the Queen ­“upset and disappointed”.

In the latest web chat, Meghan, 39, admitted she was “newer to the Commonwealth”, but said: “It wasn’t until joining the family I was able to meet so many young people throughout the Commonwealth.

“They came with a question, they always offered a solution and that’s why I’m incredibly proud to work with the QCT, but why it’s the continuation of the legacy of your grandmother.”

Speaking from the couple’s new £11million home in California, 35-year-old Harry also heaped praise on his grandmother.

He said the Queen, 94, had achieved everything she wanted to after taking on the “huge responsibility” of the Commonwealth.

A source told the Sunday People: “The Queen is fiercely protective of the Commonwealth.

“She wants her work to carry on through younger family members when she’s gone.

“It feels like Harry and Meghan are finally trying to build bridges as I think despite their popularity in certain quarters, it has dawned on them they need the Royal Family more than it needs them.”

Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty magazine, said: “When Meghan and Harry last spoke, they made fools of themselves.

“They ­managed to ­confuse the ­uncomfortable history of the British Empire with the modern Commonwealth, which caused derision.”

Ms Seward also told how the couple’s biggest asset was undoubtedly their family.

She said: “They need the ­stardust of royalty sprinkled over them.

“It will be hard for them to survive in their competitive new homeland without it.”