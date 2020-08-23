Meghan Markle and Harry help kids try on school backpacks during rare public outing

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry handed out nappies and helped kids try on school backpacks at a drive-thru charity event near their new LA mansion.

The couple wore face masks as they joined other volunteers at charity Baby2Baby, which provides basic necessities for families in need.

Pictures show the couple handing supplies to people through car windows at Dr Owen Lloyd Knox Elementary School in South LA on Wednesday.

Both looked casual, with Meghan wearing loose khaki shorts and a white shirt while Harry opted for brown shorts, a white polo shirt and a baseball cap.

A source told Town & Country: “Everyone was in great spirits. The kids were eager to receive their books and supplies and Meghan and Harry did what they do best – engage and connect with the crowd.”

Meghan and Harry also chatted to parents and children who looked to see the special royal guests.

The volunteering comes after it emerged the couple have bought a £11million mansion in the celebrity hotspot of Santa Barbara.

They moved out of movie producer Tyler Perry’s LA house in July, buying the nine-bed property after taking out a £7.25m mortgage and getting some financial help from Prince Charles.

The couple had been house-hunting for some time after relocating to the US from Canada just before the coronavirus lockdown.

They’ve settled on Montecito, which is where a number of their celeb pals including Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah live.

A source told PageSix Harry and Meghan have been “quietly living” in their new home for around six weeks.

“This is where they want to continue their lives after leaving the UK.

“This is the first home either of them has ever owned. It has been a very special time for them as a couple and as a family.”

Yesterday Meghan spoke openly about voting ahead of the US presidential election, making a surprise guest appearance at Michelle Obama’s When All Women Vote online event.

She told fellow American women “if you are complacent, you’re complicit” during her video message, and described voting as being “part of a legacy”.

The former US First Lady’s organisation aims to increase participation in elections and to close the race and age voting gap by changing the culture around voting.

Speaking from her LA home, Meghan said: “We can make a difference in this election and we will make the difference in this election.

“I think it’s an exciting day, because it is the countdown to the change that we would all like to see for the better for our country.”

She went on to say: “As we look at things today, though it had taken decades longer for women of colour to get the right to vote, even today we are watching so many women in different communities, who are marginalised, still struggling to see that right come to fruition, and that is – it’s just simply not okay.

“And we look at the attempts of voter suppression and what that’s doing, all the more reason we need each of you to be out there supporting each other to understand that this fight is worth fighting and we all have to be out there mobilising to have our voices heard.

“I think we are obviously faced with a lot of problems in our world right now, both in the physical world and in the digital world, but we can and must do everything we can to ensure all women have their voices heard.

“Because at this juncture, if we aren’t part of the solution, we are part of the problem. If you aren’t going out there and voting, then you’re complicit.

“When I think about voting and why this is so exceptionally important for all of us, I would frame it as, we vote to honour those who came before us and to protect those who will come after us.”