Meghan Markle and Harry’s wedding photos stolen by hackers and shared online

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were left upset and concerned after Russian hackers stole hundreds of their personal wedding photos, a new book has claimed.

The couple shared a number of official snaps from their nuptials in May 2018, but the bulk of the photo album – including shots from the evening reception – were kept private.

A new biography on the couple’s decision to quit the royal family, Finding Freedom, claims that in September 2018 a computer programmer managed to access photos stored in an online cloud system.

The drive included 200 unseen photos from their wedding and engagement shoots, including shots of them with the Queen.

Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write: “Among the stolen images were pictures of the couple sharing personal moments during their engagement photo series as well as others from their wedding day reception (including some of the Queen).

“The large set also included outtakes with eyes half closed and other unflattering moments meant for the trash can.”

The book claims that the hacker published some of the photos online on Tumblr.

Several of the snaps were spotted by royal fans but most believed they were fake or Photoshopped.

As well as causing upset at the intrusion, the data breach also made they extremely concerned about security.

The authors write: “Harry and Meghan were ‘alarmed to hear that it was so easy to get such personal files of theirs.

“The whole situation was a wake up call.”

The book also talks about a terrifying day when an envelope addressed to Meghan and Harry containing racist messages and an unidentified white powder was delivered to the palace.

The authors write: “Kensington Palace security specialists intercepted a letter addressed to the couple.

“While on the outset it seemed to be much like any other piece of mail received by the busy mail room based at Clarence House, this one was filled with racist musings and an unidentified white powder.

“The material, feared to be anthrax, turned out to be harmless. At least physically.

“The night of the incident, though, Meghan barely slept, later admitting to a friend that she worried the incident was her ‘new normal’.

“A good friend of Meghan’s called her Grace Under Fire, because despite whatever pressure she was under, she didn’t fall apart.”

As part of her royal training, Meghan had two days of SAS training which she described as “intense and scary”.

Scobie and Durand write: “The training – which all senior member of the royal family except the Queen have completed at SAS headquarters in Hereford – is preparation for all high-risk security scenarios including kidnapping, hostage situations and terrorist attacks.”

The authors describe how the duchess was “bundled into the back of a car” by a “terrorist” and driven to a location before she was saved by officers.

As well as this, Meghan also had training to prepare for a new life as a royal – just like the Duchess of Cambridge.

The book claims: “Set to undergo the same informal training Kate had embarked upon following her engagement to William – a series of instructions that covered everything from how to most gracefully exit your chauffeured sedan while wearing a pencil skirt to when to courtesy to members of the family several rungs up the hierarchy from you – Meghan was connected to a team of experts.”