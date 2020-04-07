Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce plans to set up a new foundation

Within a week of officially resigning as Senior Royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made an important announcement and revealed their brand new foundation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced their new non-profit organization, which they called Archewell.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Paperwork of the British newspaper the Daily telegraph The couple wanted to set up their own charity and website. “data-reactid =” 34 “> Paperwork from the British newspaper the Daily telegraph revealed that the couple was looking for their own charity and website.

This would replace the Sussex Royal brand after the queen instructed not to use the word “royal”.

In a statement to the publication, the couple revealed that the Greek word “ark”, which means “source of action”, was also the inspiration for their son’s name, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

“We connected with this concept for the nonprofit organization we wanted to build one day and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. Doing something that matters, doing something that is important, ”the statement said.

“Archewell is a name that combines an old word for strength and action and another that recalls the deep resources that everyone has to fall back on. We look forward to launching Archewell at the right time. “

The couple will announce more details on the new Archewell Foundation shortly. (Photo: Getty) More

The couple said more details about the organization would be released “at the right time,” as their focus is initially on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic. However, given this information, we felt compelled to share the story of how it came about,” said a statement.

Harry and Meghan officially bid farewell to royal life on March 31 with a final post on their Sussex Royal Instagram page.

The Sussexes said to fans, “You may not see us here,” and said that if they start a new chapter amid a global pandemic, they will focus on their family in the coming months.

They signed it with their first names in what appears to be a transition after having previously ended statements with their titles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Your future plans may be delayed somewhat as the world is grappling with the outbreak of COVID-19.

“What is most important right now is the health and well-being of everyone around the world and finding solutions to the many problems that have resulted from this pandemic,” the couple said in the post.

“As we all find the role to be played in this global change and change of habits, we focus on this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute.

“While you may not see us here, the work continues.”

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Read more from Yahoo Lifestyle: “data-reactid =” 70 “>Read more from Yahoo Lifestyle::