Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are referred to as this by Lilibet and Archie, and it isn’t their parents.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are referred to as this by Lilibet and Archie, and it’s not their parents.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are known to the public as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, but to their children Archie and Lillibet, they are simply mum and dad – or not in this case.

The world saw the couple’s daughter for the first time last week when they shared their family Christmas card for 2022.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in doing so, revealed what their children refer to them as: mama and papa.

“Happy Holidays,” wrote the note inside the card.

Lilibet was born this year, in the year 2021.

“Archie gave us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and Lili gave us a family,” says the author.

The card was the first time the public saw a picture of Lilibet, who was born in June, and she was seen laughing as her mother held her aloft.

Lili doesn’t have much hair yet, but it appears that she may have inherited her father’s ginger tresses.

The couple has openly expressed their desire for two children, and Lilli’s birth six months ago has brought them full circle.

The digital personal holiday card was reportedly sent to friends and family.

The lovely family photo was taken this summer at the couple’s California home.

Meghan and Harry also donated money to a number of charities, including Paid Leave For All and Human First Coalition, in addition to the family photos.

“As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan to American families in need of paid parental leave: Team Rubicon, Welcome.US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew, and Paid Leave For All, PL(plus)US, Marshall Plan for Moms,” the card continued.

“From our family to yours, we wish you a joyous holiday season and a prosperous New Year! As always, Harry, Meghan, Archie, and Lili.”