Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘not too smart’ to move into LA and expect privacy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been branded “not too smart” for moving to California and expecting privacy, a veteran photographer has said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already moved into into their plush £11m home in Santa Barbra, California, after leaving their friend’s LA mansion last month.

A spokesperson claimed the couple had settled into the “quiet privacy of their community” since moving with baby Archie in early July.

The couple have reportedly been rubbing shoulders with celebrity neighbours such as Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey.

But Mark Karloff, who has photographed celebrities in LA for over a decade, says the couple are naive for thinking they can escape press intrusion.

He added that the paparazzi pack has already located their home and photographers are already waiting for the couple to venture outside.

The Paparazzi Podcast host told Daily Star : “It’ll be the same thing, there will be photographers around town waiting for them.

“Because they are there to get other people as well, it’s not just them up there.

“Ellen is a big story right now, she is living up there, Oprah is there all the time and a few other celebrities that are still there right now, like Orlando and Katie Perry.

“They come and go also. All I have seen or heard about is a couple of photographers found the mansion.

“Because everybody was wondering which one it was, there were a couple of photographers that actually found it.

“Not of Harry and Meghan, just of the property. I talked to a couple photographers, supposedly they are the ones that found it.”

And Karloff believes that continued press intrusion at their new mansion could even be a “final straw”.

He continued: “It could be a final straw, it could be, I just don’t think that they are too smart about what they are doing.

“I’ve had conversations with celebrities, before I was even in the industry, on where they should move to if they don’t want to be seen, if they want their privacy.

“And there are places that these people can go, without being bothered too much, places that have multiple exits, places that are very private, but they are not around a group of other celebrities.

“It seems like they want to live next door to Oprah, they want to live next door next to Ellen, they want that hype of the place they live but that diminishes the privacy.

“Just move somewhere on their own, away from Hollywood, away from the celebrities, away from all this stuff, and they can live in privacy, or somewhat privacy.”

A biography about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has revealed the couple have enjoyed millions of pounds worth of freebies thanks to their high-profile status.

The book, called Finding Freedom, has made a catalogue of fascinating revelations about The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s lives before they quit the royal family including gifts given to them by their powerful supporters.

It claims generous benefactors loaned the couple private jets and they were even loaned houses or offered luxury accommodation with peppercorn rents and even hotel rooms had their rates hugely slashed.