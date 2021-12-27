Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pay Tribut to Desmond Tutu, a Late “Friend”

Desmond Tutu, a human rights icon who died recently, was recently remembered around the world.

The Archbishop of South Africa fought apartheid in his homeland and frequently condemned human rights violations around the world.

Following Tutu’s death in December, a memorial service was held in his honor.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent him a sweet message on his 26th birthday.

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went on a royal tour of southern Africa in September 2019, they had the opportunity to meet Tutu.

In an Instagram post, the couple shared a photo of themselves, their son Archie, and Tutu, as well as a description of their experience.

“The Duke and Duchess were honoured this morning to introduce their son Archie to Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka,” the post read.

“The Archbishop, a globally respected figure in the anti-apartheid movement, is one of the world’s great champions of equality, having dedicated his life to fighting injustice.”

“Their Royal Highnesses have joined The Archbishop and Thandeka to learn more about The Tutu and Leah Legacy Foundation’s work, and see first-hand how they are focusing on global awareness of critical issues affecting the world,” the post continued.

Harry had previously met the Archbishop in 2015.

According to Africa Times, Harry traveled to Lesotho to open a children’s center and met with Desmond Tutu in Cape Town, South Africa, to discuss human rights.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have issued a statement regarding Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s death: pic.twitter.comLz20AjRsNE

Along with the rest of the world, Meghan and Harry appear to have been mourning Tutu’s death.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the couple issued a statement in which they discussed his work and their memories of him.

The statement stated, “Archbishop Tutu will be remembered for his optimism, moral clarity, and joyful spirit.”

“He was a global symbol of racial justice and was well-liked all over the world.”

He held our son, Archie, while we were in South Africa only two years ago – ‘Arch and The Arch,’ he had joked, his infectious laughter ringing through the room, calming anyone in his presence.

He remained a friend to all and will be greatly missed.”

