Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Adorable New Video With Archie for His First Birthday

There’s no question Archie Harrison got his cheeky grin from dad Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released a new video of their toddler in honor of his first birthday and it’s clear that the 1-year-old inherited his dad’s charming good looks. In the Instagram video, the Duchess of Sussex can be seen reading to the couple’s adorable tot, while the Duke of Sussex takes on camera duty. This adorable moment is in support of the #SaveWithStories campaign. The family is participating in the campaign across both the US and the UK to help bring much-needed support to children who have been impacted by the the Coronavirus pandemic.

This is just one of the few photos that have been shared of Archie since he was born on May 6, 2019. He’s been featured on the family Christmas card and seen during a few public occasions, but until now, fans have been yearning to see more of Harry and Meghan’s only child.

Of course, the new parents are fiercely protective of their son and have taken many measures to limit his exposure to the world, especially with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A source previously revealed that Meghan and Harry hoped to celebrate Archie’s first birthday with the Royal Family, but the circumstances have made it impossible to do so. “Archie is set to celebrate his first birthday with only his parents,” the insider stated.

Fortunately, all members of the Royal Family are staying in touch via video calls, as Prince William previously shared. He told the BBC, “We have been talking to all of the family online… It has been a really great way of keeping in touch.”

Kate added that she’s particularly grateful for technology as they’ve been able to talk to family from near and far despite the social distancing orders. “It’s really hard times particularly over family times like Easter and things like that, and not seeing each other,” she explained. “So, we are making sure we share in on birthday calls and make sure we keep in touch with each other.”

Happy birthday, Archie!