Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tried to call their charity ‘Archeway’ 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex initially planned to call their new charity ‘Archeway’, new paperwork uncovered by The Sun has shown.

Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, revealed their new charitable foundation ‘Archewell’ at the beginning of the month, which will replace Sussex Royal.

Unveiling the new project, which will incorporate the causes close to their heart, the couple revealed the Greek word in the project Arche – meaning source of action – was the inspiration behind the name of their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

And it has now been revealed that the couple submitted an application for their non-profit foundation to be called ‘Archeway’ with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on February 28.

The application was then withdrawn on March 6, according to documentation obtained by The Sun.

A paragraph on the trademark application under the ‘Request for express abandonement section reads: ‘The owner of the trademark application withdrew (e.g. abandoned) the application and the application is no longer active’.

The couple then applied for the trademark ‘Archway’ four days later, on March 10.

Further details about the organisation have been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Telegraph has previously reported that paperwork regarding their new brand was filed in the United States last month and the couple are considering how to create their own charity and volunteering services.

Plans also include a wide-ranging website and sharing ‘education and training materials’ via films, podcasts and books, according to the newspaper.

In response to the Telegraph, the duke and duchess said they were focusing their efforts on the coronavirus pandemic but felt ‘compelled’ to reveal details of the venture.

‘Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be.

‘Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of Arche – the Greek word meaning source of action.

‘We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.

‘Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.

‘We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.’

The couple moved to Los Angeles with baby Archie to start their new life after they were forced to choose between financial independence or remaining as working members of the royal family.

The couple have delayed announcing a new Instagram handle and brand, with a spokeswoman saying they wanted the focus to remain on the global response to the coronavirus pandemic.